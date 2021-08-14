31 constituencies counted out of 156.
Hakainde Hichilema – 449,699
Edgar Chagwa Lungu – 266, 202.
Kaputa
HH – 13,207
ECL – 13,181
Kabushi
HH – 16,961
ECL – 19,176
Mapatizya
HH – 29,859
ECL – 620
Pemba
HH – 29,470
ECL – 320
Chembe
HH – 3,994
ECL – 6,014
Luangeni
HH – 10,817
ECL – 15,482
Sinda
HH – 10,856
ECL – 9,811
Pambashe
HH – 5,816
ECL – 10,139
Magoye
HH – 24,992
ECL – 830
Kalulushi
HH – 29,139
ECL – 18, 857
Chingola
HH – 30,451
ECL – 18,219
Isoka
HH – 12,000
ECL – 12,748
Nangoma
HH – 18,775
ECL – 1,424
Dundumwezi
HH – 27,883
ECL – 262
Kapoche
HH – 7,141
ECL – 17,607
Mporokoso
HH – 6,734
ECL – 11,334
Consolidated Results for 31 Constituencies
Kasonde Mwenda – 188
Stephen Nyirenda – 258
Sean Tembo – 296
Dr Silumbe – 313
Mwamba Trevor – 458
Enock Tonga – 485
Nevers Mumba – 540
Chisela – 826
Charles Chanda – 1,054
Kateka Chishala – 1067
Hievie Hamududu – 1,647
Fred M’membe – 1944
Andyford Banda – 3,244
Harry Kalaba – 3,715
HH – 449,699
ECL – 266,202
Difference – 183,497
Normal government is being waited