31 constituencies counted out of 156.
Hakainde Hichilema – 449,699
Edgar Chagwa Lungu – 266, 202.

 

31 constituencies so far HH still leading at 449,699 votes against Lungu’s 266,202

Kaputa
HH – 13,207
ECL – 13,181

Kabushi
HH – 16,961
ECL – 19,176

Mapatizya
HH – 29,859
ECL – 620

Pemba
HH – 29,470
ECL – 320

Chembe
HH – 3,994
ECL – 6,014

Luangeni
HH – 10,817
ECL – 15,482

Sinda
HH – 10,856
ECL – 9,811

Pambashe
HH – 5,816
ECL – 10,139

Magoye
HH – 24,992
ECL – 830

Kalulushi
HH – 29,139
ECL – 18, 857

Chingola

HH – 30,451
ECL – 18,219

Isoka
HH – 12,000
ECL – 12,748

Nangoma
HH – 18,775
ECL – 1,424

Dundumwezi
HH – 27,883
ECL – 262

Kapoche

HH – 7,141
ECL – 17,607

Mporokoso

HH – 6,734
ECL – 11,334

Consolidated Results for 31 Constituencies

Kasonde Mwenda – 188

Stephen Nyirenda – 258

Sean Tembo – 296

Dr Silumbe – 313

Mwamba Trevor – 458

Enock Tonga – 485

Nevers Mumba – 540

Chisela – 826

Charles Chanda – 1,054

Kateka Chishala – 1067

Hievie Hamududu – 1,647

Fred M’membe – 1944

Andyford Banda – 3,244

Harry Kalaba – 3,715

HH – 449,699

ECL – 266,202

Difference – 183,497
 

