Kaputa

HH – 13,207

ECL – 13,181

Kabushi

HH – 16,961

ECL – 19,176

Mapatizya

HH – 29,859

ECL – 620

Pemba

HH – 29,470

ECL – 320

Chembe

HH – 3,994

ECL – 6,014

Luangeni

HH – 10,817

ECL – 15,482

Sinda

HH – 10,856

ECL – 9,811

Pambashe

HH – 5,816

ECL – 10,139

Magoye

HH – 24,992

ECL – 830

Kalulushi

HH – 29,139

ECL – 18, 857

Chingola

HH – 30,451

ECL – 18,219

Isoka

HH – 12,000

ECL – 12,748

Nangoma

HH – 18,775

ECL – 1,424

Dundumwezi

HH – 27,883

ECL – 262

Kapoche

HH – 7,141

ECL – 17,607

Mporokoso

HH – 6,734

ECL – 11,334

Consolidated Results for 31 Constituencies

Kasonde Mwenda – 188

Stephen Nyirenda – 258

Sean Tembo – 296

Dr Silumbe – 313

Mwamba Trevor – 458

Enock Tonga – 485

Nevers Mumba – 540

Chisela – 826

Charles Chanda – 1,054

Kateka Chishala – 1067

Hievie Hamududu – 1,647

Fred M’membe – 1944

Andyford Banda – 3,244

Harry Kalaba – 3,715

HH – 449,699

ECL – 266,202

Difference – 183,497

