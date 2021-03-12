31 UPND YOUTHS IN KITWE DISTRICT ARRESTED & DETAINED IN VARIOUS POLICE CUSTODIES FOR TAKING PART IN YOUTH DAY COMMEMORATION

Zambia Police in Kitwe District of the Copperbelt province have arrested and detained 31 United Party For National Development UPND youths for taking part in the Youth Day celebration this morning.

The peaceful UPND youths who turned out in huge numbers at the City’s Kaunda square to take part in the commemoration of the Youth Day were upon arriving at the venue ordered to disperse, or to go at the party’s secretariat by a team of Zambia police.

On their way to the Kitwe District secretariat in Nkana West as per directive by Zambia Police. The bus which was carrying 31 youths was blocked by the police officers who directed the driver to follow them as they drove at Kitwe central police where they were all detained before been taken to other police stations in groups.

Twelve (12) youths where later taken to Esther Lungu police post, another group of twelve (12) youths was taken at the old Nkana East police station, while leaving the seven (7) other youths at Kitwe central police station.

Issued by//

*Cde Emmanuel Mwansa*

*Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media*