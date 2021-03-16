31 UPND YOUTHS IN KITWE DISTRICT WHO WHERE NABBED FOR TAKING PART IN THE YOUTH DAY COMMEMORATION APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

Tuesday, March 16

About 31 United Party For National Development UPND Kitwe District youths who where arrested on Friday for taking part in the youth day celebration will this morning appear before the Kitwe Magistrate Court.

The 31 youths where arrested while on the bus going to the Kitwe District secretariat following the directive by the Zambia Police to disperse.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police officers have sieged the Kitwe Magistrate Court premises not allowing anyone to make entry.

More details later..

Issued by//

Cde Emmanuel Mwansa

Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media