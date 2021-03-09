MAMBILIMA CONSTITUENY RECEIVES BICYCLES FOR MOBILISATION FROM ASPIRING MP CHILESHE CHILUFYA PUNGA.

PEOPLE of Mwense District of Luapula Province have been urged to stand ready to vote out the PF owing to numerous hardships and economical challenges in the area that has brought in poverty. UPND Parliamentary aspirant for Mambilima Constituency Mr Chileshe Chilufya Mpunga said this when he donated bicycles to all wards in Mambilima Constituency of Mwense District in Luapula Province.

In his speech he said the bicycles were a way of empowering the local leadership to reach every member of the community in order to bring about change of government through the ballot. He also mentioned that you should take whatever comes from the PF but vote for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and the candidates who will be adopted by the Party.

Witnessing the handover NMC member and same time Chairman for energy Eng Charles Kaisala told the gathering that President HH is ready to work with people of Luapula and exploit on the vast natural resources for economic emancipation and turn it into the bread basket of the Country and also take advantage of the ready DRC market to enhance trade and earn the much needed foreign exchange. Mr Kaisala who is also dean of NMC members from Luapula urged the people to massively vote for President HH to save the Country from total collapse.

Provincial Chairman Mr Roy Mwansa also added his voice. He gave directive to all ward chairmen to go out since transport is not a problem now. He also asked other aspiring candidates to go on the ground and campaign for President HH and all other aspiring candidates.

The handover ceremony was also witnessed by Mwense District Chairman Mr Daniel Mumbi and Constitueny Chairman Mr Thomas Mofya.

Also in attendance were UPND aspiring Councillors and some ward officials who received the donated bicycles.

The people have declared that they are very ready to change the government and are eagerly waiting for the August 12 polls.

