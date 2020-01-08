35-Year-Old Zambian National, Nasishemo Mwango, is Stranded in Lima; the Capital of Peru

do NOT fall prey to schemes of human trafficking warns the Zambian Government.

BRASILIA- January 8, 2020.

A 35-year-old Zambian national is stranded in Lima, Peru where she was lured for greener Pasture in 2015.

Nasishemo Mwango who is currently experiencing ill-health and is jobless in the Peruvian capital disclosed her ordeal to the Zambian mission in Brazil.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2444353202544762&id=1610995479213876

“I came to Peru after being invited by a male acquaintance to sample tourism in Lima. He later abandoned me and has not been seen to this day. I then started doing little jobs to survive and I later got sick,” said Ms Mwango.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil with extra-accreditation to Peru, Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba bemoaned the plight of the Zambian national and warned others not to fall prey to such schemes of human trafficking.

Ambassador Kansembe-Mwamba said diplomats at the Zambian Embassy in Brasilia have pledged to buy an air-ticket for Ms Mwango to fly back to Zambia from Lima via Sao Paulo and Johannesburg to Lusaka.

The Peruvian government through its mission in Brasilia informed the Zambian Embassy in Brazil of the plight of Ms Mwango when she was hospitalized in Lima, in an effort to establish contact with her.

Issued by: Grace Makowane,

First Secretary (Press and Public Relations) Zambian Embassy,Brazil.