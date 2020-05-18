35YEARS OLD MAZABUKA TEACHER DISTRIBUTES MEALIE-MEAL TO VULNERABLE PEOPLE TO CELEBRATE HER BIRTHDAY

A TEACHER of Mazabuka in Southern Province this morning distributed bags of mealie-meal to vulnerable people to mark her 35th birthday.

According to Byta FM Radio, Brenda Malunga Mwamungule gave out seven 25 kilogrammes of breakfast mealie-meal and five 10 Kilogrammes bags to the radio station’s listeners.

Mwamungule was quoted as saying the gesture was aimed at giving back to the less privileged in the community amidst the COVID-19 challenges that various families are faced with.

She said helping the needy was also one humble way of celebrating her birthday and appreciating God’s blessings in her life.

She called on others to come on board and help the vulnerable in the community.

One of the beneficiaries, 80-year-old Neria Mtonga thanked Mwamungule for the gesture saying it will go a long way in mitigating the hunger that her family is currently faced with.

Albertina Chuyuka, another beneficiary and a resident of Nakambala township also thanked Mwamu