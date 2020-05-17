37 AFRICAN COUNTRIES DECLARE SUPPORT FOR MADAGASCAR’S CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT (CVO)

37 out of 54 African countries have declared their support for Madagascar’s coronavirus treatment (CVO) following a video conferencing meeting led by President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar.

Some of the leaders that were present at the meeting include; Cyril Ramaphosa (African Union Chairperson and President of South Africa), Abdul Fatah El Sisi (Egypt), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger), Idris Derby (Chad), Boubacar Keita (Mali), and Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar). After this important endorsement and assurance of support from the African countries, President Andry Rajoelina assured his colleagues that in the next few days the organic medicine would get to all the African countries to help kick the global pandemic out of African. This declaration of support by the African leaders is especially important for African solidarity which is needed for the building of the new Africa we want.

Madagascar has begun the construction of additional factories to expand the mass-production of CVO to ensure that the country wouldn’t be in short supply following the expected increase in demand.

