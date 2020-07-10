About 38 Zambians have been repatriated from Namibia in the last one week due to various criminal offices, an immigration spokesperson said on Friday.

Namati Nshinka, Immigration Department Spokesperson said the immigration officials received 13 people repatriated from Namibia on Thursday, bringing the total to 38 in the last one week.

The Zambians were removed from Namibia for various offenses ranging from unlawful entry, illegal fishing, theft and drug abuse, he said in a release.

Meanwhile, immigration officers also arrested about 98 foreigners for various immigration offenses over the past one week.