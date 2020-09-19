The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says the Constitutional Court is yet to deal and conclude on the eligibility case of President Edgar Lungu to run for a third term.

Lungu’s eligibility to stand for a third term is subject for debate, with analysts saying doing so would be a violation of the Supreme Law of the land.

Apparently, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, once advised President Lungu not to be lied to, by some people that are telling him that he is eligible to contest the 2021 presidential elections.

The prominent Zambian Lawyer and political strategist warned that doing so would be going against the republican Constitution.

He agreed with two other lawyers, John Sangwa and Mulambo Haimbe, that President Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021 because he has already held the office of the presidency twice and elected to as President of Zambia twice as the Constitution prescribes.

Meanwhile, in response to a press query by a local publication, LAZ president Abyudi Shonga said the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) did not deal with any other eligibility criteria.

However, Lungu and his party are adamant that he qualifies, he recently told a rally that his opponents, especially UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema are afraid of him, and therefore are claiming he is not eligible.