DR FRED M’membe says the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s four-day voter registration extension does not make sense.

On Tuesday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced that the Commission had extended the exercise by four days.

But Dr M’membe, leader of the opposition Socialist Party, said the ECZ made a poor decision.

“After a month of voter registration experience, we still can’t seem to figure out how long it will take us to reasonably complete this exercise. Second, we seem to consistently ignore the very real possibility that things won’t go as planned – our plans tend to be ‘best-case scenarios’,” Dr M’membe said. “And as a consequence, we budget only enough time to complete the project if everything goes smoothly, which it never really does. It doesn’t make sense for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to extend the voter registration period by just four days. We seem to be terrible judges of how long things take.”

He said the ECZ should have considered several factors before extending by four days only.

Dr M’membe pleaded with those who have not yet registered to do so within the short extension given.

“If you have not yet registered to vote, those extra 4 days are your lifeline. Please, please, please I urge you to visit your nearest registration centre and get it done. Never forget that your vote is your voice!

Lastly, we don’t think about all the steps or subcomponents that make up the voter registration process, and consider how long each part of the process will take,” said Dr M’membe. “When you think about painting a room, you may picture yourself using a roller to quickly slap the paint on the walls, and think that it won’t take much time at all – neglecting to consider how you’ll first have to move or cover the furniture, tape all the fixtures and window frames, do all the edging by hand, and so on.

Extending the voter registration period for four days without addressing the poor time planning that landed us in hot water in the first place, we will likely end up in hot water again down the road.”