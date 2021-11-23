What is the binoculars seeing …

4 MINISTERS HAVE CORRUPTLY AMASSED WEALTH – NAKACINDA

FOUR ministers in the new dawn government are stinking rich because they have corruptly amassed wealth within three months in office, PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakachinda has claimed.



And Mr Nakacinda has alleged that Mukula tree was corruptly being moved daily from Mporokoso, Mkula area passing through road blocks and escorted by some individuals from security wings.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Nakacinda charged that some ministers were corruptly collecting money from investors and business individuals in the name of the President.



But President Hakainde Hichilema said shortly before he left for Congo DR that those that have information on alleged corruption by ministers should report to law enforcement wings.

