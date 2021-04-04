4 NDOLA WOMEN CITE WITCHCRAFT FOR BEING SINGLE, ACCUSE NEIGHBOUR OF CASTING A SPELL ON THEM

WHEN four women couldn’t find men to marry them in Ndola, they vented their frustration on an old neighbour whom they accused of bewitching them, a local court heard.

This came to light when the complainant, Nathaniel Mwamba, 63, sued the women, all from Madando settlement, for accusing him of being a wizard.

Mwamba told Kabushi Local Court that the four women, who are not married yet, accused him of casting a spell on them not to get married.

“I want them to tell me where they saw me practising witchcraft,” Mwamba said.

In their defence, Betty and the three others said they were seeing the man in their dreams.

They said from the time they started seeing him in their dreams no man has come their way to propose a relationship or marriage.

Passing judgment, presiding magistrate Mildred Namwizye ordered the defendants to pay K500 each in monthly instalments of K250.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail