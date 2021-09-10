4 questions for HH from Sean Tembo

1. How long should we wait before the prices of goods start coming down in shops?

2. Given that you have made a u-turn on your promise for free education, would it be correct to describe you as a dishonest man or a conman in short?

3. Who has been funding your party for the last 23 years and how do you intend to repay them, now that you’re President?

4. Given that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has refused to make the declaration of assets and liabilities which you made during nominations, don’t you feel that you have a moral obligation to declare your assets to the public in the interest of transparency and accountability? If the answer is “yes” then when do you intend to make the declaration?