4 TRUTHS ABOUT THE PF SPONSORED OPINION POLLS.

Wednesday 21:07:21 08:00hrs

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt Province Chairman

1. Edgar lungu is suffering from inferiority complex politically. It seems he is in denial and may not be willing to concede defeat. We advice the PF to tame their sponsored opinion polls. You better Wait for the 12th August instead of punicking.

2. These fake opinion polls are meant to prepare people for rigging. Its like history is about to repeat itself. In 2011, MMD also sponsored Organisations and individuals to come up with uplifting opinion polls that favored former President Rupia Bwezani Banda, but little did they know that Michael was destined to terminate their early celebrations.

3. The PF are fully aware that their perceived strongholds have been invaded by the UPND Alliance. All they think is that it will be easier to either rig or simply win by popular vote. Bola naikosa. Rigging is easier with a small margin. This election is another. Its gonna be a landslide victory for the UPND Alliance. Its unrigable. Our system will not allow compromise in any way. We are going to do what it takes to protect both rural and urban vote.

4. These opinion polls are meant to create fear and doubt in the opposition camps. But we all know that the PF are losing this election. Let us all ignore these fake opinion polls and focus on the 12th August as we speak with one language. #CHANGE

Inchito yambwa kubosa, ing’ombe kulya… continue in your punic mood with your fake opinion polls.