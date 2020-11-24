The Mwense Formula – Part 1

41 KITS AND OVERNIGHT VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES FOR ALL ECZ AGENTS – HAKUNA KULALA!

By Mainda Simataa | 23.11.20 | Lusaka

First I wish to acknowledge my INSIDE MAN for informing me at every step, of how the PF SG Davies Mwila, graduate of project management Cavendish University, has made it easy to register as a voter in the North, while ensuring those in Lusaka, CB, Southern, and elsewhere, continue to cry, sweat and collapse in the hot sun before getting a voters card!

Remember, Mwila has never been shy nor kept a secret about the PF intent to control the NRC and voter registration excercises in order to secure a 3rd term and victory for his paymaster, His Excellency Doctor President General Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2021.

Mwila’s plan, which I here refer to as the MWENSE FORMULA, a plan which Mwila and his PF partners in crime call a PARTY PROGRAM, encapsulates the entire PF’s strategy for rigging, manipulating and hijacking the 2021 electoral process in microcosm.

The MWENSE FORMULA is the PF architects master plan or blueprint to rigging 2021, which has traces of ZANU-PF and Ugandan dictator Yoweri Museveni written all over it. Why? because Kaizer Zulu and Mwila, are too dull to conceive of such a sophisticated and meticulous plan, but they sure as hell have got what it takes to execute the plan to the letter…and they’re DOING IT NOW!

41 KITS FOR 2 CONSTITUENCIES, WHY?

The voter registration kits are at the heartbeat of voter registration, but also ironically at the heart of voter registration frustration in all UPND strongholds, Lusaka and Copperbelt included.

The cavendish graduate has correctly figured out (which isn’t too hard even for a grade 7 dropout), that fewer registration kits means longer registration ques, higher frustrations by eligible voters, and ultimately, fewer registered voters and even a lower turnout in UPND strongholds.

Mwila has made sure that Mwense district, our case study, a PF stronghold and rural town of only 49,063 registered voters as at 2016, has received 41 registration kits – that’s an average of 1,200 people to be captured by one machine that is working 24/7 with a turnaround time of 5 minutes per voter!

Certainly, Ntewewe was sponsored to talk rubbish about more kits being allocated to Southern Province. Wonder Why? The truth is that all PF strongholds, and Mwense in particular, have received double or triple the number of kits. The Northern circuit will not only meet, but also exceed its targets, with Mwense’s target set at between 85,000 – 90,000 for 2021…and each and everyone will be corrupted with stolen ’empowerment’ funds.

The question is. Will Mwila and Kaizer help us as UPND to also meet and exceed our targets in our strongholds with higher populations, fewer kits per catchment area and even fewer overnight registration centers?

What do you think?

…to be continued tomorrow:

Look out for Part 2 of the Mwense Formula – ALL DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS TO REPORT AT THE VOTER REGISTRATION FRONTLINE!