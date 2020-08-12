43 Bar Patrons Nabbed In Night Raid

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged 43 bar patrons with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace after they were found violating COVID-19 regulations.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the erring bars and nightclubs where the 43 were arrested are likely to have their trading licences revoked for not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines put in the place by the government, that led to the closure of all drinking places.

“Police in Lusaka arrested 43 people in an operation conducted last night, 11th August, 2020. Among those arrested are 16 females and 27 males. Defiant premises include Shamrock Lodge where 17 people were apprehended, Scorpion Night club where seven people were apprehended, Zero Degree Night club where 12 were apprehended, KCC Night Club where three people were apprehended. All the mentioned night clubs are located in Kabwata Others were apprehended from Chawama and Woodlands. They have all been charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace. As for erring bars and night clubs, a recommendation will be made to the local authority to have their trading licences revoked,” Ms Katongo stated.

“Among the arrested were bar attendants. These operations will continue countrywide hence members of the public are advised to adhere to Public Health regulations and avoid finding themselves in confrontation with the Police.”

She further advised members of the public to ensure that they mask up when in public places as that is a direction given by health experts in a bid to avert COVID-19.

“According to Regulation number 14 of the Statutory Instrument number 22, any person who fails to comply with a direction, prohibition or restriction of an authorised officer commits an offence. Wearing of mask is one such direction given by health authorities,” Ms Katongo stated

Credit: Zambia Reports .