FORTY-THREE former Patriotic Front cabinet ministers and their deputies have asked the Constitutional Court to allow them to pay back in instalments the money they acquired when they illegally remained in office after their mandate had expired prior to the 2016 presidential and general elections.

Ngosa Simbyakula and 42 others claim that they are unable to settle the assessed amounts in a lump sum due to a number of factors.

They have suggested that those serving as ministers and members of parliament pay back K10,000 in monthly instalments while those who are retired pay back K5,000.

Constitutional Court registrar Dorcas Malama in a judgment dated December 7, 2020 issued a 30-day ultimatum to the 64 former ministers and their deputies to pay back K4.2 million to the country’s treasury which elapses today.

However, the 43 former ministers and their deputies want the Court to grant them leave to settle the debts in monthly instalments.

According to an affidavit in support of summons for an order for settlement of assessed amounts in instalments, the 43 through their lawyer Bonaventure Mutale said their net pay is K39,122.96 according to a sample of the pay slip.

Mutale said it would be observed from the same pay slip that their net pay is K32,527.94.

He claimed that the 43 have family and other financial commitments which include school fees, tertiary education fees, medical expenses, utility charges, among others.

“That I have been advised by the respondents serving in capacities of ministers and members of parliament that they each propose to settle the assessed amounts in monthly instalments of K10,000,” said Mutale. “The rest of the said respondents are in retirement and their main source of income was derived from subsistence farming. This group proposed to settle the assessed amount in monthly installments of K5,000.”

The 43 who have not paid back the money are Simbyakula, Davies Mwila, the late Joseph Kasonde, Jean Kapata, Fackson Shamenda, Christabel Ngimbu, Professor Nkandu Luo, Vincent Mwale, Joseph Katema, Stephen Kampyongo, John Phiri, Christopher Yaluma, Michael Kaingu, and Given Lubinda.

Others are Alexander Chikwanda, Dora Siliya, Kapembwa Simbao, Esther Banda, Nicholas Banda, Gerry Chanda, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Danny Ching’imbu, Dorothy Kazunga, John Kufuna, Evans Lawrence, Josephine Limata, Joseph Lungu, David Mabumba and Sydney Mushanga.

The rest are Richard Musukwa, Christopher Mvunga, Alfrida Mwamba, Patrick Ngoma, Lawrence Sichalwe, Forrie Tembo, Charles Zulu, Davies Chisopa, Dorson Kafwaya, Mwimba Malama, Nathaniel Mumbukwanu, Mwenya Musenge, Poniso Njeulu and Chomba Sikazwe.