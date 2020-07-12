44 Illegal Gold Miners Rounded Up In Muchinga Province.

Police in Chama District in Muchinga Province have arrested 44 illegal gold miners who were also found in possession of 10 kilograms of gold which has since been confiscated.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the arresting of the 44 after an operation that was conducted at Kafitimbe where illegal mining activities are being conducted.

He has further stated that those arrested include 3 women and 41 men. Njase also stated that 23kg of gold among other items used to mine the minerals have also been confiscated from the group.

He said the 44 are currently detailed in police custody and are expected to be charged soon.