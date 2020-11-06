48 Miracle Houses Will Become Lusaka City Council Property says Simataa

By City Reporter

Firebrand UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa says the incoming UPND Lusaka City Councillors (LCC) and Mayor will not miss the opportunity to pounce on the 48 houses and designate them as council property to help LCC generate revenue.

Simataa was reacting to a News Diggers front page story where it has been revealed that 3 Tanzanian nationals and one Zambian have joined forces to claim ownership of the 48 houses, and sued the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), claiming ownership of the houses and rental income aquired since ACC seized the properties as suspected proceeds of corruption.

“Just wait for UPND to win and you’ll see, we won’t entertain such jokes. Those jokers from Tanzanian better run away from Zambia while they still have a chance, for insulting the intelligence of Zambians, as if we don’t know what game the PF owner of the houses is trying to play. But unfortunately for her and her hired foreign henchmen, those houses are built and rooted on Zambian soil. They cannot be moved to Tanzania by rail, or to Norway by air, ” said Simataa.

“So as incoming UPND councillors for LCC we’re going to pounce on the 48 houses because we have an interest in them. Imagine, the Mayor of Lusaka who is citizen and landlord number one is renting a house when we have those 48 ghost houses? No ways, so the Mayor will occupy 1 house. The town clerk and council secretary can also occupy 2 houses, which leaves 45 houses empty. Even us councillors we have no housing allowance as you know, so we’ll occupy 33 houses, which leaves 12 houses. The council can take 2 houses and upgrade them to a presidential lodge. Every council must have a presidential lodge.

“As for the remaining 10, they will be turned into student boarding houses owned and operated by the council. This will help student accommodation crisis while raising revenue to pay council workers. So you see, we won’t waste time or negotiate with foreigners, we’ll just move in and arrest anybody who comes to claim ownership” said Simataa.