By Rhodah Mvula

4,800 by 12.5Kgs bags of mealie meal have been found at Zimba District Commissioner, Elizabeth Kalaluka’s house

The bags of mealie meal meant for vulnerable families and emergencies by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU-were found in two houses belonging to the District Commissioner by some youths.

The youths have collected the bags of mealie meal with the help of the District Commissioner’s brother.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Kalaluka has clarified that the bags of mealie meal were stored at her place because of lack of storage facilities in the district.

Ms. Kalaluka was not at home at the time.

She says the bags of mealie meal were given to her on Wednesday for distribution in the district.- Diamond TV