The DEC was able to investigate the Bugatti, determine the owner, source of funds and legitimacy of funds within only 6 hours, cleared and released the vehicle.

Rewind to 2018, two years later the DEC still can’t find the owner of the 49 ghost houses. Houses which have title deeds, Zesco meters, tenants, a property manager who was collecting rentals, a bank account into which rent was being deposited, LCC rates notices, and a construction company which built the houses.

Does this make any sense to anyone?