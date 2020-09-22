5 DIE IN CHITAMBO ACCIDENT.

Five people died on the spot while 17 others, among them the driver sustained injuries in a road traffic accident which happened on Mansa- Samfya road at Lusenga of Chitambo area at around 16:30 hours.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle after a left rear tyre burst and went off the road to the right-side and overturned several times and five passengers died on the spot.

Involved was Enock Chilufya Malama 48, of Katonga area who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number BCB 9737 from Serenje to Mpelembe area with 21 passengers on board.

The deceased are Memory Kunda of Mpelembe area unknown age, female Ludia Mwansa 22, of Mpelembe area with her two children female juvenile Judith Kalunga aged two years and female juvenile Astrida Kalunga aged four years.

Also involved was Christina Mwitwa aged 67 of Katonga area.

Nine passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Chitambo District Hospital while eight others were treated and discharged from Mulaushi Rural Health Centre .

The bodies of the deceased persons are in Serenje District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem .

This is according to a media statement made available to CIC in Samfya.