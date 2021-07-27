5 SERIOUS SIGNS TO SHOW THAT EDGAR LUNGU & THE PF ARE LOSING ELECTIONS.

George Sichula.

NDC Copperbelt Chairman.

1. All their strongholders have been invaded by the UPND Alliance. Right now they are in a situation of “no where to run to” panshi napakosa, kumulu kwalepa.

2. Civil Servants have opted to eat the money quietly. Bembas say ” umutaba weshilu bakompola lilya lipenene”

3. The use of POLICE FORCE to block the opposition. They say ” Imbwa taibosa ichafwa”

4. Even the PF themselves are saying naleya tulelyakofye ka money. This battle is crucial King George.

5. Every rigging formulars and tactics are been exposed by the insiders.

Noshalimo akabamo!