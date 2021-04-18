For Immediate Release

5 SIGNS TO SHOW THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL LOSE THE COMING ELECTION.

Sunday 18:04:21

1. Many PF members are complaining about President Lungu’s third term quietly in fear of victimisation by the powers that be. The members are saying that today it is difficult to do business without supporting PF, even in bus stations.

2. Money is only in the hands of those supporting the PF, therefore, the audiences talking PF in public are only for survival. People in the compounds are everywhere looking for PF gatherings for them to get empowerment despite knowing that they are not even sustainable.

3. Zambians who could complain about Dollar when it was at K13 against $1, now have nothing to say when dollar has reached at K22. I wonder what ECL thinks what’s on the mind of the Zambian people. Sometimes people speak through silence. They say” the silence of the river does not depict ubsence of crocodiles”.

4. The prices of goods and services have become a monster to fight. Imagine that a K1000 in shoprite can only buy a hand full in a busket. What a shame of a currency!

5. Many are supporting ECL in public but complaining privately to avoid cadres and the police. The PF are the only ones entitled to hold meetings. We are sad to note that our National Television ZNBC has been turned into a campaign centre for the PF.

I have a message for the PF, you are sitting on a volcano. Soon and very soon it will erupt. Be careful with the peoples Ivory. Things are bad.

King George