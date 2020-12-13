5 UPND MEMBERS ARRESTED FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY By Patricia Male

Police in Muchinga Province have arrested five UPND members for unlawful assembly.

This was after police at Chama Police Station received a report of unlawful assembly from a concerned member of the public that there was unlawful assembly organized by some suspected members of UPND in Chabala village, Chief Kambombo in Chama District.

According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase who has confirmed the development to Phoenix News, says on Saturday 12th December 2020 around 11:00 hours, two UPND members namely Laston Nyirenda aged 57 and Raphael Phiri aged 60 both of Chipata District in Eastern Province went to Chama District where they organized a meeting in Chabala village, Chief Kambombo, District Chama without notifying the police.

Mr. Njase explains that acting on the same report, a team of police officers rushed to Chabala village and managed to apprehend the two suspects and three other UPND members who were at the said meeting.

He says the suspects are detained at Chama Police Station for further investigations and a motor vehicle Toyota Mark2 Registration No. AAX 2193 branded upnd which was being used by the suspects is impounded and parked at Chama police station.

Mr. Njase has since warned and advised all political parties in the province to ensure they follow the public order act cap 113, guidelines, on issues to do with assemblies because police in the province will not allow lawlessness.

