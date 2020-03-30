By Lomphande Phiri

A financial analyst Blessings Kafwanka says the 50 Million Kwacha contingence fund approved by cabinet towards the fight against covid19 is not adequate to contain the negative impact of the pandemic on small business.

Mr. kafwanka observes that the fight against covid19 goes beyond just setting up medical facilities but calls for protection of startup businesses.

Mr Kafwanka tells Phoenix Business News that most businesses are under serious pressure to survive due to tight liquidity conditions and other externalities.

Meanwhile Mr. Kafwanka says the decision by the world bank and the international monetary fund to persuade bilateral creditors to suspend debt payment to developing countries will create relief on Zambia’s debt servicing obligations.

