The Ministry of Health is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the University Teaching Hospital on the 20th of April, 2020.

According to Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, this involves a 52-year-old resident of Choma.

“The man was a known asthmatic who fell ill last week and was treated at a local health facility in Choma after a diagnosis of Malaria. His condition deteriorated and he subsequently travelled to attend a private hospital in Lusaka

for further medical attention” he said.

Dr. Chilufya adds that the deceased was referred to UTH on the morning of 20th April 2020, and he unfortunately died a few hours after arrival at the emergency department.

“Samples have been collected for further investigation, including to rule out Coronaviurs. An update shall be provided on this case in due course” explained Dr. Chilufya.