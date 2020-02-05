A 52 year old woman of Zesco Compound in Mwinilunga District has been found with four explosives and assortment of drugs in her house.

Police picked up the woman who claims to be a Nurse at a named Clinic yesterday during an operation conducted in the District. Other unknown chemicals which have since been submitted to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for analysis were also found in the house.

The woman claimed ownership of the explosives, drugs and unknown chemicals.

This was revealed when the Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Administration Eugene Sibote visited Mwinilunga and Ikelen’ge Districts to check on the Security situation.

Mr. Sibote has warned that police will not rest until perpetrators of crimes are brought to book.

“We will follow these criminal elements even to their bedrooms to make sure that they are dealt with decisively and face the full wrath of the law,” warned Zambias Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Sibote commended police officers for the good job done and encouraged them to work even harder and make sure that individuals who were bent on destabilising the peace and order of Mwinilunga and Ikelenge districts were nabbed.

Recently, one person in Ikelen’ge District died when a rocket propelled grenade exploded killing him instantly as he was trying to extract mercury from it.

Mr. Sibote is in North-Western province to analyse the security situation after incidences of gasing were reported in the province.