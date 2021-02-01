52-YEAR-WOMAN ARRESTED OVER DEATH OF KANYAMA YOUTH TERRENCE MUTALE AFTER CLASH BETWEEN RIVAL GROUPS

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 52-year-old woman and have launched a manhunt for other suspects in connection with the murder of Terrence Mutale (in the picture) in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occured after two unrully groups clashed during a funeral profession on 28th January 2021.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested one person and are looking for other suspects believed to be on the run in connection with the murder of Terrence Mutale and assault of one other person in an incident which occured on 28th January,2021 at around 15:00 hours in Kanyama Compound in Lusaka. The incident happened when two groups of unruly persons clashed along first road off Mumbwa road during a funeral procession,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the initial report was recorded as Unlawful wounding and the two victims were taken to Kanyama Level one Hospital for treatment.

Katongo however stated that Mutale, who had sustained multiple head and body injuries, was reffered to UTH where he later died on 30th January, 2021 around 11:00 hours .

She stated that an investigation into the matter led to the arrest of a female adult aged 52 whose identity has been withheld but of old Kanyama compound and a manhunt for other suspects has continued.