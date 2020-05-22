Cases have risen to 920 cumulatively, President Edgar Lungu has announced. He has advised Zambians to avoid unnecessary movements and keep warm as the country gets into the cold season.

There are 54 new cases recorded with 34 recoveries, bringing the total recorded cases to 920 and total active cases at 577 with 0 new deaths recorded following a total of 579 tests done in the last 24 hours. Stay home and stay safe! Of the 54 new cases, 25 are from Nakonde, 19 from Lusaka, 7 from Kabwe and 3 from Mansa.

And President Lungu has said that he has not forgotten about the bars and nightclubs but that they will remain closed for now until consultations on how they can operate are concluded with the Ministry of Health.