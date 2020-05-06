By Patricia Mbewe

National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA)has so far registered 560,000 contributing members since it became operational on October 1st 2019.

Authority Director General, James Kapesa says the

Numbers of those registered translates into about 3.5

to 4 Million beneficiaries.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kapesa says the

Number of registered contributing members and beneficiaries shows an increase of over 20 percent of

coverage compared to only 4 percent before the National

Health Insurance Scheme commenced.

Following the enactment of the National Health

Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018 and subsequent publication

Of Statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2019, the National

Health Insurance Management Authority commenced the

implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme effective 1st October last year.

PHOENIX FM NEWS