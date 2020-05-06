By Patricia Mbewe
National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA)has so far registered 560,000 contributing members since it became operational on October 1st 2019.
Authority Director General, James Kapesa says the
Numbers of those registered translates into about 3.5
to 4 Million beneficiaries.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kapesa says the
Number of registered contributing members and beneficiaries shows an increase of over 20 percent of
coverage compared to only 4 percent before the National
Health Insurance Scheme commenced.
Following the enactment of the National Health
Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018 and subsequent publication
Of Statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2019, the National
Health Insurance Management Authority commenced the
implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme effective 1st October last year.
PHOENIX FM NEWS