JAMES LUKUKU WRITES POLICE

By Koswe Editors

THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

LUSAKA.

5TH AUGUST 2020

cc: Hon Garry Nkombo.

cc: Hon Cornelius Mweetwa.

Dear Sir / Madam,

RE:57 INCARCERATED YOUTHS UNDER POLICE CUSTODY FOR 5 MONTHS WITHOUT CHARGE.

I wish to bring to your attention the lamentation of more than 100 youths but 56 to be precise, that have been under police custody for about 5 months without being taken to court for adjudication. These are youths that were arrested as suspected gassers, in the gassing scenarios that characterised the beginning of this year.

The following names can help you with tracing;-

Osward Hamalala Bright Halwanza Isauh Nsenene Charles Mungaila Festus Mwaanza Bright Mainza

The first five are incacerated at Maxwell Sibongo Police post in Kamwala South, while the sixth one, Bright Mainza is at Chilenje Police.

These youths were arrested by Force Headquaters Police by police officers whose names I hereby withhold, but I can confidentially give the names of these arresting officers in this case to any one credibly interested in this matter.

I came across this injustice the time I was in police custody at Chilenje, and I feel it’s unchristian for me not to speak for these comrades who begged and assigned me to speak for them after getting out of cells.

Please note that Chilenje police is merely keeping a suspect for whom they can’t do anything about because the oppressing police officer is at Force Headquaters.

I am not assuming the innocence of these youths but justice demands the presentation of the same individuals before our courts for either acquittal or conviction.

That’s natural justice.

Chitalu Chilufya is innocent until proven guilty but these youths are suffering because they are guity until proven innocent.

I have copied Honourables Garry and Cornelius because the youths were picked from Choma and Mazabuka as far as I gathered. But the scenario might be national wide and the number of these enslaved youths might be much much higher.

A number of youths that the courts acquitted in relation to gassing scandals have not yet reached their families according to reports I gathered that must be investigated.

God bless our Republic.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President