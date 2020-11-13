By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested 3 Zambians and 3 Ugandan nationals for money laundering activities involving over K14.3 million.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has confirmed in a statement.

The six (6) are identified as Patrick Kafula, aged 38, Makhosana Ndolo, aged 44, Austin Daka, aged 30, of Zambian nationality, and Vincent Ssempijja, aged 29, Rashid kyangulanyi, aged 28, and Sylvester Apuli, aged 43 of Ugandan nationality.

Particulars of the offence are that between 1st January, 2020 and 4th July, 2020, the accused persons unlawfully possessed two (2) key USB loggers, one (1) USB flash disk and one (1) laptop containing software primarily designed to overcome security measures for the protection of data found on the core banking system. These devices enabled the accused persons to access the core banking system of a named bank enabling them to transfer K14,378,000.00 from eight (08) corporate accounts of the same bank and credited 79 beneficiary accounts also held at the same bank.

“The six (6) who are pending court appearance have since been charged for unlawful possession of devices primarily designed to overcome security measures for protection of critical data, unauthorized access to data, theft and money laundering,” Ms Katongo stated.

And Ms Katongo states that the commission has arrested 7 people for unlwafull cultivation of fresh cannabis.

“…the Commission conducted a special operation in Sesheke, North-Western Province on the 10th November, 2020 and arrested seven (7) people for unlawfull cultivation of fresh cannabis weighing 1.88 tones and trafficking in 46.5 kilograms of loose cannabis contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia,” Ms Katongo stated.

“The suspects have been identified as kulili Sikundu, male aged 52, Mayamba Lingela, male aged 47, Alice Masiye, female aged 57, Namakau Muyangwa, female aged 47, Mukongane Katabi, male aged 57, Complex Sitali Sitali, male aged 34, and Esther Manza Katabi, female aged 67 all of Mutanda village in North-Western Province. All suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.”