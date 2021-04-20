(Smart Eagles)

Six former United Party for National Development (UPND) officials have vowed to work with the ruling Patriotic Front and His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu ahead of the August 12 elections.

The officials said during a briefing in Lusaka today after their defection that they have left the undemocratic opposition party due to lack of leadership.

The said officials are incumbent Lufwanyama UPND Council Chairperson Moses Chiyuka, incumbent Lwampa Council Chairperson Victor Chibiya Maliti, former Mayor Jackson Makwamba, Davies Chiko from Magoye, Sokontwe Ward Councilor Davies Sumaili.

Mr Sumaili vowed to work closely with those adopted in the party for the development of the area while Mr. Mafwamba noted the need for development.

Mr Makwamba said, “I have joined the party for the sake of development in the area.”

Meanwhile, Mr Chiko described PF as the sweetest party. He pledged to work with the ruling party adding that his desperation is to win more votes for the Head of State.

Mr Chiko also vowed that he will de-campaign the UPND ahead of this year’s General Elections.

And Mr. Makwamba said Choma District, which he said lagged behind in terms of development will now bear fruits with his defection to the ruling party.