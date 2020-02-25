6 SUSPECTS IN THE MURDER OF FORMER KAOMA DC KINGFORD NOSIKU NASILELE APPREHENDED

A DELEGATION of senior government and ruling Patriot Front (PF) officials led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Joseph Malanji has arrived in Kaoma DISTRICT, Western Province to attend the burial procession for the late Kingford Nasilele who died at the hands of a mob attack on mere suspicion of being a Gasser.

Until Friday, 21st February, Mr Nasilele was Patriotic Front (PF) Vice Secretary for Western Province.

In representing His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Minister Malanji is in the company of the Provincial Minister, Hon Richard Kapita, PF Deputy Chairperson for National Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, the ruling party Provincial Chairperson MCC. Kufuka Kufuka and his Executive, Provincial Permanent Secretary Daniel Bukali among other officials.

And in his briefing, PS Bukali reports that 6 suspects in the murder of Mr Nasilele have been ARRESTED, in Police custody and awaiting to appear before the Courts of Law.