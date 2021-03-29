62-YEAR-OLD WOMAN GOES BACK TO SCHOOL, STARTS GRADE 8 BECAUSE SHE WANTS TO WORK IN BIG OFFICE

“I want to work in a big office and give my service to the people when I finish school, says 62-year-old grade 8 pupil, Maureen Ngoma.

Ms Ngoma who is a pupil at Lusaka’s Senga Lumbwe Basic School under adult literacy said she aspired to join the Zambia Army or contest for Lusaka Central Parliamentary seat once she completed her eduction.

The mother of nine said in an interview that she admired independent women working in big offices because she would have been like them if only she had pursued her education instead of getting married at 17years, 45 years ago.

Moreen Ngoma (centre) is escorted to School by her grandchildren as a grade eight pupil of Chisenga primary school in Lusaka’s David Kaunda area.

(Source: Times of Zambia)