By Victoria Kayeye

Zambia Bureau of Standards – ZABS has disclosed having tested 315 pieces of the Honeybee supplied condoms, for holes and water leakages, and another 315 for determination of bursting, volume and pressure.

This is contrary to assertions that only one condom was tested from the consignment.

ZABS has recently come under attack for allegedly not properly testing the recalled Honeybee-supplied condoms, arguing that the institution only tested one product and conclude that everything else was defective.

Zambia Bureau of Standards, Executive Director Manuel Mutale however says the Condoms’ Laboratories that carried out the exercise are accredited to the International Standards Organization, and so the results generated are credible, reliable and internationally acceptable.