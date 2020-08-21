67 YEAR OLD MAZABUKA MAN TRIES TO KILL HIMSELF OVER MONEY HE SAVED WITH ONO SAVINGS

…he was about to graduate last month when his hopes came crushing down!

A 67 year old Mazabuka resident has stabbed himself on the forehead in a suicide attempt after allegedly failing to get money from ONO Savings Associations.

Eyewitness accounts have disclosed to Byta FM that they found the victim unconscious after he attempted to kill himself at his plot near the Railway Line.

The eyewitness says the man had tried to slice his throat before stabbing himself on the forehead.

A Byta FM News crew visited Goodson Longa of Kapufi Compound at Mazabuka General Hospital where is nursing wounds on the forehead and neck.

Longa, who was about to graduate at the time operations were halted, has complained of severe pain from his hospital bed.

And Ireen Chishala, the wife to Longa has explained that he has been planning to kill himself since the seizure of operations at Ono Savings in Mazabuka.

Chishala explains that they saved money meant for roofing their house and he has been left in a dilemma since the two institutions were closed pending investigations. -Byta FM