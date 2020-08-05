7 CHILDREN WHO WERE BURNT TO DEATH IN A HOUSE IN CHONGWE FINALLY IDENTIFIED

SO SAD.. LOSING SUCH BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN…RIP

Seven members of the same extended family have been burnt to death after the house in which they were sleeping caught fire. This occurred on 03rd August, 2020 at about 20 00 hours at Shisholeka village, Chief Nkomensha in Chongwe District. The matter was reported to Police by Misheck Njovu aged 74 of Shisholeka Village, Chief Nkomesha, the grandfather of the victims and identified the deceased as

.

Female juvenile HARRIET MATIBENGA – 7years Female juvenile MAGGIE MATIBENGA aged 6 years Male juvenile MISHECK NJOVU aged five (05) Years, Female juvenile EMELDAH MOYO aged (04) years, Female juvenile MARVIS MOYO aged (03) years, Female juvenile REBECCA MATIBENGA AGED (03) years, and Male juvenile AMON MATIBENGA AGED (01) year two months

The father and the other kid who where admitted have also died..so the total number is now 9. They died this afternoon!

Sad; May the Soul of these innocent kids Rest In Peace!