Pseudonyms, pen-names, stage names, they are a very normal practice in the entertainment industry. For various reasons ranging from better branding to privacy, a number of popular entertainers, musicians, writers, and actors choose to use stage names.

Sometimes these stage names become so popular that audiences simply assume that the stage name of an act is their actual name when in fact it is not.

Today, we’ll be counting down 7 Nigerian Actors You Didn’t Know Use Stage Names and of course, I’ll be revealing to you the real names of each of these celebrities. Are you ready to jump in? Then let’s go!

3. Saint Obi

Veteran star actor Saint Obi who ruled the screens for such a long time before disappearing from the scene actually doesn’t go by Saint Obi on his passport.

Saint Obi’s real name is Obinna Nwafor.

The Obi clearly came from Obinna but where the Saint came from is the question.

4. Okey Bakassi

Comedian and actor Okey Bakassi is one man whose name I’m just now realizing as I’m writing cannot be his real name. I don’t know why I honestly thought Bakassi was even a name, somehow it just made sense and I never questioned it.

Okey Bakassi’s real name is Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule.

It’s easy to see where the Okey came from, but the Bakassi I guess is the mystery.

5. Baba Suwe

62 year old comedian and actor Baba Suwe most popularly known especially in the Yoruba market actually isn’t named Suwe believe it or not.

Baba Suwe’s real name is Babatunde Omidina.

6. Kanayo O. Kanayo

Another name that you may be very surprised to find out isn’t the actor’s real name is the name Kanayo O. Kanayo. The name has a first name, middle name initialed, and a last name so it sounds like a fully complete name so you don’t even question it.

In actuality, Kanayo O. Kanayo’s real name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere.

E shock you? Cuz it definitely shocked me.

7. Jim Iyke

The most startling revelation for me is the revelation that prominent and extra famous Nigerian actor Jim Iyke’s name has no similarity in any way to his real name. In fact, I was shocked to find out that Jim Iyke’s real name isn’t even Jim Iyke.

Jim Iyke’s real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha.

I am honestly surprised. This one is definitely the most surprising one of all of them to me cuz I could have sworn that this boy’s name was just honestly Jim Iyke.

Which of these names was the most surprising revelation to you? Let me know by leaving a comment on my Facebook post.