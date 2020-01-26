AND WHY EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU IS SO DESPERATE FOR THE EVIL BILL-10 TO PASS,

(Thanks to Comrade McDonald Chipenzi),

1. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU WANTS TO RULE ZAMBIA WAMUYAYAYA, AND SO HE IS SCARED TO BE CHALLENGED IN COURT AFTER HIS RIGGED & ILLEGAL JUNE-2020 PF CONVENTION PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION,

Let me start with the proposed amendment 11 to Art. 52, Bill 10 proposes to repeal the aspect of challenging the nomination of a presidential candidate. You may all know that the issue of President Lungu’s candidacy on whether or not he is eligible for re-election as president in the 2021 presidential election continues to be a matter of public debate, gossip and could be a matter of legal challenge once the Electoral Commission will accept his nomination in 2021 general elections. According to Art 52 (4) which Bill 10 wants to repeal completely, opines that “a person may challenge, before a court or tribunal, as prescribed, the nomination of a candidate within 7 days of the close of nomination and the courts shall hear the case within 21 days of its lodgement.” Therefore, the repeal of this Art may make it difficult to challenge a presidential candidate who is illegally nominated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

2. ONLY EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & PF PARTY WILL BE ALLOWED TO ISSUE NEWS INFORMATION, TO THE PUBLIC, WHILST ALL OTHER PARTIES, PASTORS, & ZAMBIANS WILL BANNED FROM SHARING INFORMATION OR NEWS, EVEN WHETHER ON SOCIAL-MEDIA, MAIN-MEDIA, POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS, ETC.

ZAMBIA WILL OFFICIALLY BECOME A ONE-PARTY DICTATORIAL BANANA REPUBLIC,

Amendment 12 to Art 60 proposes to repeal the provisions that awards political parties the right to disseminate social and economic information of their political ideologies and also the provisions that empowers them to sponsor candidates for election or nomination to a state office. This will leave the party in power to monopolize information dissemination and sponsorship of candidates to state office. This may be recipe for the creation of a new version of a one party start and political power monopolization.

3. EDGAR LUNGU WILL GRAB ALL OVERSIGHT POWERS FROM PARLIAMENT, TURNING IT A RUBBERSTAMP INDEBWANA HOUSE, SO THAT EDGAR LUNGU AND PF WILL WANTONLY PRINT CASH ANYHOW, BORROW ANYHOW, SPEND ANYHOW, STEAL ANYHOW, UNJOIN ZAMBIA FROM THE ICC & UN, WITHOUT ANY QUESTIONS, NOT EVEN FROM THE PF-CADRE AUDITOR-GENERAL, ACC, DPP, ATTORNEY-GENERAL, OR EVEN BISHOPS,

Bill 10 proposes to remove all provisions that provide oversights on the President and the presidency so that presidential excesses and expresses are reduced when discharging national duties and functions. Alas, amendment 13 to Art 63 removes parliament’s right and role to approve contraction of public debt, loans, international agreements and treaties before they are acceded to or ratified while Amendment 26 to Art 92 empowers the President’s Cabinet to negotiate, ratify or accede or sign international agreements and treaties such as ICC without the National Assembly approval as the current requirement.

4. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU WILL NOW BE VETTING, NOMINATING, APPOINTING &, REMOVING ALL MP’S TO PARLIAMENT.

THERE EVENTUALLY SHALL BE NO NEED FOR ELECTIONS, & ALL OPPOSITION PARTIES WILL BE 100% CONTROLLED BY EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & PF, &/OR THEY WILL INFACT ALL BE DEREGISTERED, EXCEPT FOR THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF),

Bill 10 is repealing Art 68 under amendment 15, an Art that creates parliament and prescribes its composition. Though Bill 10 does not guide what happens to this Art, pro Bill advocate argue that this Art will be provided for in the subsidiary legislation. This basically means a President with simple majority in Parliament has been empowered to create Parliament and determine its composition. In essence, Parliament will no longer be a creation of the Constitution but the Party of majority in the House and shall be self-created creature only accountable to the President.

5. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, MP’S, MINISTERS, DEPUTY-MINISTERS, ETC WILL ALWAYS REMAIN IN OFFICE DURING GENERAL ELECTIONS, USING STATE RESOURCES FOR POLITICAL VOTE-BUYING CAMPAIGNS, AND THE TOOTHLESS SPEAKER CAN NEVER ACT AS PRESIDENT DURING POSSIBLE COURT PETITIONS,

Bill 10 further intends to repeal Art 81 under amendment 22 so that Parliament does not dissolve itself 180 days to the election as per current provision but instead, empowers the President to dissolve Parliament and prorogue it by proclamation while amendment 27 to Art 94 empowers the President to overrule or ignore the decision of the National Assembly on a matter the President may bring before it.

While amendment 30 proposes to repeal Arts 101, 102, 103 and 103 and introduces a coalition government and make a bypass to 50%+1 provisions Bill 10 also intends to ensure that a President under petition stays on during the petition period and discards the role of the Speaker during the petition period.

6. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU WILL NOW HAVE 100% POWERS TO NOMINATE ALL REMAINING MP’S, EVEN 200 OF THEM, AS DEPUTY MINISTERS, WITHOUT QUESTION,

Amendment 38 to Art 117, other than the already provided for powers of the President to nominate 8 persons as MPs and also appoint ministers, Bill 10 gives extra powers to the President to appoint unprescribed number of deputy ministers according to his determination to assist ministers while amendment 38 to Art 116 empowers his ministers to ‘continue to hold office until the next general election” which may create uneven electoral play field in 2021 elections

Amendment 49 to Art 144, other than the power to appoint judges, Bill 10 entrenches the presidential powers to revoke the suspension of judge after a tribunal findings and/or removal a judge too while Amendment 51 to Art 149 awards further powers to the President to create or divide a province or merge two or more provinces without the National Assembly Approval.

7. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU ALONE WILL BE THE ONE TO REMOVE OR APPOINT CHIEFS & TRADITIONAL RULERS, SO THAT ONLY DESIGNATED PF-CADRES WILL BE CHIEFS & HEADMEN IN ZAMBIA,

Finally, the President, according to Bill 10 under amendment 57 through the executive, is poised to be empowered to introduce a law on the recognition or withdrawal of a person as a chief.

The above argument is not exhaustive but synopsis of why possibly President Lungu wants Bill 10 enacted as to enable him bag all the above powers to himself once the bill is made law.

THIS IS IT FOR NOW, BUT MORE ANALYSIS ON THIS EVIL BILL-10 IS STILL BEING UNDERTAKEN.

Thanks again to Comrade McDonald Chipenzi.