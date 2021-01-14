70 NURSING STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19

70 nursing students out of 350 at St Luke’s Nursing School in Mpanshya Rufunsa district have tested positive for COVID 19.

Rufunsa District Commissioner, Judith Chama disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development in Rufunsa.

She says another 30 cases of the disease has been recorded in the community.

Mrs. Chama urged the traditional leaders who were among the attendees at the meeting to help government fight the disease by educating their subjects.

The stakeholders meeting was held ahead of the commencement of a project looking at securing the involvement of men and boys in the advancement of rights of women and girls.