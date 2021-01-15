70-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR HAVING S3X WITH 16-YEAR-OLD GRANDDAUGHTER

Police in Ndola have arrested a 70-year-old man for having sex with his biological 16-year-old grand daughter.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that investigations have been instituted into the matter.

“Police received a report of incest which occurred between January 2015 and 10 January 2021 in which a female adult of Pamodzi VLC reported that her cousin aged 16 years had been abused s3xually on several occasions by her biological grand father aged 70 years, the recent one being on 10th January, 2021. Investigations have been instituted,” Mrs Katongo said.