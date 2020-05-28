70 YEAR OLD UPND COUNCILLOR IN CHAVUMA RETURNS THE EDGAR LUNGU FUNERAL PACKAGE

… allow me to enjoy a peace of mind and general wellness with my family

CHAVUMA – 27/05/2020

SEVENTY year old SIMEON KASANGILI who is being courted by the PF to resign from his position as UPND Councillor, yesterday handed back the K1,000 funeral assistance he got from President Edgar Lungu through the Patriotic Front Chinwandumba ward Chairperson, CHIFWELU.

Mr Kasangili who lost a relative in a Power Tools bus accident in Kabompo about a month ago, recieved K1,000 from Mr Chifwelu as funeral assistance from President Edgar Lungu in the company of former District Commissioner, Enock Kapalu and PF Chavuma District Chairman, CHINGI.

According to Mr Kasangili,former District Commissioner Kapalu last month asked him to resign from his position indicating that the K1,000 he got from Mr Chifwelu was a down payment and President Lungu would look after him properly.

But Mr Kasangili refused to resign wondering how Mr Lungu would look after him as a UPND Councillor when his government failed to take care of old retirees who camped at the Ministry of Justice demanding for their respective retirement packges.

“President Lungu, I became a Councillor in Chiyeki Kakhoma ward in 2016. Now there is always some harrassment from people (PF) here forcing me to resign. I did not come here on my own, it’s the people that gave me the positions, it’s the people that needed me to work for them and it’s the people that I trust”,he said.

Mr Kasangili who is a retired teacher took back the K1,000 to Mr CHIFWELU because the perpertual harrasment and persuations to resign has had a negative effect on his life in the presence of indunas and some Councillors as witnesses.

The incident happened bearly a week after UPND Deputy Local Government and Housing Chairperson, Brian Ndumba encouraged Chavuma councillors to stay focused.

UPND MEDIA TEAM