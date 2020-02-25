8 MANSA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION LECTURERS ATTACKED IN CHIENGE DISTRICT ON 24/02/2020.

The 8 lecturers from Mansa college of education were attacked by villagers in kalobwa (sensele village) while on duty.They were on their way to Chienge Boma to carry out monitoring of their students teachers .

The lecturers who passed Mununga around 18-19hrs had a breakdown at the named area and tried to fix the problem the car had but to no avail.

This made them to take long at the said place up to 23-01hrs which made villages to suspect them that they were gassers.

The villagers pounced on them and grabbed their phones ,books and other items while others stated beating them and stoning the vehicle .

Some people who knew that they were not who they suspected them to be tried to rescue them but failed not until the police officers came and took them somewhere (place hidden due to safety measures) for their safety.

As we speak some of them are swollen and needs medical attention.

The principal might be on his way to pick them up or may send someone to pick them as the vehicle they were in is still down at the same place .

Zeic’s judgement, we appeal for all universities and colleges to suspend all monitoring programs in order to safeguard the lives of our beloved ones from the mob justice .The situation isn’t favourable for now.

We ask God to protect our colleagues and make them reach Mansa safely.