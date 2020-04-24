CORONAVIRUS CASES SURGE BY 8; TOTAL NOW STANDS AT 84

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has confirmed new Corona Virus cases in Zambia in an address to the nation this afternoon.

WHOSE BREAK DOWN IS AS FOLLOWS

🔺8 new #Covid-19 cases confirmed today

🔺 2 members of staff at Chilenje Level 1 Hospital in Lusaka

🔺2 member of staff at the Lusaka Provincial Office

🔺3 members of the same household in Chalala area of Lusaka

🔺 1 person is yet to be identified.

🔹Total Confirmed Cases of #Covid-19 in Zambia is now 84

🔸Total #Covid-19 recoveries in Zambia stands at 37

🔺 Total Confirmed Active Cases of #Covid-19 is now 44.

In the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has tested 398 samples, out of which, 8 persons have tested positive for Corona Virus.