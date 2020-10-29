The state has entered a Nolle Prosequi in a matter where former Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo and 8 others were charged with theft of gold.

However, the nine did not walk to their freedom as they were re-arrested a few minutes after their case ended in a nolle prosequi.

The nine have since been slapped with the same charge of theft involving K24.7 million worth of Gold at Kanseseli mine in Mwinilunga District.

Particulars of the offense are that the nine named as Jackson Kungo, Catherine Mukuma, Timothy Mulusa, Humprey Katoka, Kenneth Kawatu, Christopher Mutalenu, William Zulu, Majory Sikwenya and Charity Kaswenda are alleged to have had stolen Gold valued at K 24.7 million.

The nine, who are former PF officials, have since been released on police bond and will appear in court on 23rd November, 2020.