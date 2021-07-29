By Michael Kaluba

9 Shops at Kitwe’s largest trading space, Chisokone market have been gutted by fire suspected to have been triggered by loose illegal electrical connections made by traders who tap power from the market, before the fire department quenched the infernal.

Confirming the development to phoenix news, Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba says the local authority received a report of fire at around 07:27 hours which is believed to have stared at 07:15 hours after traders heard a loud noise followed smoke in various shops.

Ms. Mwamba says the Kitwe fire department rushed to the market immediately after receiving an emergency call from the market master and put out the infernal before it could cause further damage beyond the 9 shops that were gutted.

She adds that the amount of goods lost to the fire is yet to be determined and has advised traders in all markets within Kitwe to refrain from illegal taping of power and instead take various precautionary measures to prevent such occurrences.

PHOENIX NEWS