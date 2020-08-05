98% PRIVATISATION OF BANKS AND HOW THE PF IS GIVING OUT MILLIONS EVERY MONTH TO THE OUTSIDE WORLD.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President.

Kenneth Kaunda maintained a strong local bank base to the extent of establishing the Lima Bank for agriculture transactions only.

MMD maintained indigenous Banks such as the Covmont Bank, National Servings and Credit Bank, Investrust, Finance Bank and Zanaco. Ngandu Magande however sold some Zanaco Shares to the Robo Bank.

Now this is the analysis of the current Banking sector in Zambia which is making us lose billions every month while some backward people are busy out there preaching fish farming and salaula distribution.

Access Bank Zambia Ltd – Nigeria

First Capital Bank – Malawi

Atlas Mara – British Virginia

Bank of China – China

Absa – South Africa

Cavmont Bank – Capricorn IH, Namibia

Citi Bank – New York, USA

Eco Bank – West Africa

First Alliance Bank – India

FNB – South Africa

Indo-Zambia – India

Stanbic Bank – South Africa

Standard Chartered – Britain

UBA – Nigeria

Zanaco – Arise BV* of South Africa

ZICB – Zambia

Investrust – Zambia

ZICB shall be transformed into the greatest Bank in our Country because it is premised on industrialisation and commercialisation. I will advise President HH to implement this once we form government in 2021.

Now it’s only Zambia and absolutely no other Country with such a stupid and nonsensical financial market. The huge Zambian GDP is passing through foreign Banks living billions in bank charges and other Chargeables.

This is very painful but I don’t think we can expect much from a cabinet that for the first time in the history of the our country, has exposed pornographic ministers.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President