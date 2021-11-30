By Larry L Mweetwa
99% OF CRIMINALS WHO SHARED FOREST 27 WERE FROM ONE REGION
You won’t see a Hamaleke, luvale or Lunda, Most of the people who got land in forest 27 are Northerners and Easterners. Iam waiting to see a stupid comment from a f00l with a smartphone in wrong hands and say Larry you are a tribalist but this is an open and honest conversation where an elite clique of selfish individuals dented the image of our brothers from these regions.
These thieves digazetted forest 27 even when civil society and the opposition told them not to do so. Now they have built houses and some sections of society are saying let’s just forgive them! No this is promoting lawlessness.
I have reservations for this young and vibrant Nkana MP hon BINWEL MPUNDU but his comment on forest 27 was wrong.
The appetite for Jean Kapata and people had to digazette a forest for their benefit was criminal.
“I have objected the idea of demolishing peoples’ houses when they could have stopped them from the initial stage if at all an illegality was committed” says some crazy Zambian voices. Here is my concern. PF were a law unto themselves: Arrogance was the order of the day who would stop Kampyongo from building.
I feel sad to see people being excited to demolish houses that so much has been spent on.
Why should we allow illegality take shape of legality which is against the back drop of the law. Why should we bend the law to suit criminality?
UPND then in opposition and civil societies opposed that move to degazete forest 27, but because PF was in power it’s leadership’s arrogance and insatiable hunger to build, they drilled the law and degazeted the land.
Now that government has changed,this whole saga should be corrected by restoring the land to its natural way by demolishing everything that has been constructed on because law was bended to suit their evil motives.
Law is there to protect, to be protected and to be followed.
Law was not followed but they made sure law followed them and therefore, no mercy should be applied on all those destroying the forest 27 with any form of construction.
Let this be a lesson to others that would want law follow them, but should make sure law is followed.
HOW does the new dawn expect to negotiate with thieves and criminals? Did we expect PF to halt the construction from the initial stage of construction by people who mainly were PF big wigs (Bene Findlay?)
when they where rubbing shoulders with the law?
We should not sink so low in allowing lawlessness.
In my analysis of the happenings at forest 27, I have noted that Government has moved away from penalizing the builders in forest 27 based on the greedy degazetting of the forest because of the complexity of legal battles but has instead taken a short cut of penalizing builders using the local government act of not getting planning approval. now it becomes complicated in the sense that if my neighbor got planning approval, then while my house will be demolished, his will still stand within forest 27. catch 27.
You idiot Larry don’t bring regionalism or even tribalism. You tribal chap. HH is busy trying to unite the nation but fools like you and others are still pushing this agenda. So you want to aggrieve the other regions and do you know what would happen in the next few years? Then the same tribal and regional cycle will start all over again
QUOTE ‘I am waiting to see a stupid comment from a f00l with a smartphone in wrong hands and say Larry you are a tribalist’ End of Quote -YOU THINK YOU CAN HIDE BEHIND THIS STATEMENT –YOU HAVE NO MORAL RIGHT TO COMMENT ON REGIONALISM OR TRIBALISM BECAUSE YOU A VERY WELL KNOWN TRIBAL COHORT. LEAVE IT TO OTHERS TO USE THE WORD REGIONAL OR TRIBAL. Who is the most serious tribalist, the one that practices it or the one that talks about it? Of course the one that practices it. For example CK exposes tribalism by talking about it but cohorts like you practice it making you worse off than people like him.
We’re all stuck in this country together unfortunately thanks to the damn colonialists don’t make this about tribe when its about greed, these guys are just thieves clearly they don’t care about their tribes, they only care about them to the extent that they can get votes from them, their tribesmen and regions are just as poor as everyone else