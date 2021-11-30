By Larry L Mweetwa

99% OF CRIMINALS WHO SHARED FOREST 27 WERE FROM ONE REGION

You won’t see a Hamaleke, luvale or Lunda, Most of the people who got land in forest 27 are Northerners and Easterners. Iam waiting to see a stupid comment from a f00l with a smartphone in wrong hands and say Larry you are a tribalist but this is an open and honest conversation where an elite clique of selfish individuals dented the image of our brothers from these regions.

These thieves digazetted forest 27 even when civil society and the opposition told them not to do so. Now they have built houses and some sections of society are saying let’s just forgive them! No this is promoting lawlessness.

I have reservations for this young and vibrant Nkana MP hon BINWEL MPUNDU but his comment on forest 27 was wrong.

The appetite for Jean Kapata and people had to digazette a forest for their benefit was criminal.

“I have objected the idea of demolishing peoples’ houses when they could have stopped them from the initial stage if at all an illegality was committed” says some crazy Zambian voices. Here is my concern. PF were a law unto themselves: Arrogance was the order of the day who would stop Kampyongo from building.

I feel sad to see people being excited to demolish houses that so much has been spent on.

Why should we allow illegality take shape of legality which is against the back drop of the law. Why should we bend the law to suit criminality?

UPND then in opposition and civil societies opposed that move to degazete forest 27, but because PF was in power it’s leadership’s arrogance and insatiable hunger to build, they drilled the law and degazeted the land.

Now that government has changed,this whole saga should be corrected by restoring the land to its natural way by demolishing everything that has been constructed on because law was bended to suit their evil motives.

Law is there to protect, to be protected and to be followed.

Law was not followed but they made sure law followed them and therefore, no mercy should be applied on all those destroying the forest 27 with any form of construction.

Let this be a lesson to others that would want law follow them, but should make sure law is followed.

HOW does the new dawn expect to negotiate with thieves and criminals? Did we expect PF to halt the construction from the initial stage of construction by people who mainly were PF big wigs (Bene Findlay?)

when they where rubbing shoulders with the law?

We should not sink so low in allowing lawlessness.